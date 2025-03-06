Residents angry at holidaymakers parking in the area

You can recognise them by the suitcases or backpacks that come out of the trunk: holidaymakers who park their cars for free in the Eindhoven district of Meerhoven. They sometimes leave them there for weeks. It is a thorn in the side of the residents. Some long-term parkers found their cars already damaged.

Near the bus stop, three people with backpacks get out of their car. They take the bus to Eindhoven Airport and go to Poland for two days. When the reporter asks why they parked their car in the neighbourhood, they laugh. “No comment.”

Damages

Free parking is permitted and even recommended if you search the internet for tips on cheap parking at Eindhoven Airport. However, the website of parking company Eazzypark warns: “You can park your car for free in districts such as Meerhoven and Grasrijk in Eindhoven, which are close to the airport. This is not necessarily recommended, because vandalism is common here. Parking in these districts is therefore at your own risk and you may wonder whether it is socially desirable.”

Stanley Simoons knows that it happens a lot. “Sometimes cars are parked here for six weeks, which means that residents can’t find a parking space. Some people get angry. Cars have been damaged before, even scratched. I once saw a large Tesla damaged,” says Stanley. “We can’t do anything about it. They park their car here right next to the bus stop and leave. I think that eventually paid parking will be introduced here, and then it will also become more expensive for the residents.”

Ilse, who is walking her dog, knows that some residents have placed notes under the windscreen wipers of cars that were parked for a long time and clearly did not belong to residents. “People have also previously stuck A4 sheets on the windows to warn holidaymakers that parking in the area in front of the airport is not allowed.”

Parking is allowed

Ilse is wrong about that, says the municipality of Eindhoven. There is no time limit for parking regular cars in a public parking space. It may not be desirable, but it is allowed.

“It’s worthless,” Erna Visser responds to the long-term parkers in the neighbourhood. “Sometimes I don’t dare to take the car because there is no parking space in front of the door in the evening.” That’s why Erna is taking the bike today. “It makes me angry. They want to spend money on their vacation, but not on parking costs. Paid parking has been introduced in Zandrijk, a neighbourhood closer to Eindhoven Airport. As far as I’m concerned, that’s allowed here too.”

At a bus stop further on, a couple is standing who are going to Málaga for a week. They too have parked their car just outside the paid parking area in Zandrijk. The holidaymakers are not interested in explaining why they have parked their car in front of Lilly Croes. “We have quite a bit of trouble with parking here,” says Lilly. “Luckily, we have a fixed parking space ourselves, but if we have visitors or want to quickly unload something in front of the door, that is almost never possible.” When asked whether she understands the holidaymakers parking for free, Lilly responds with a laugh: “I would do the same myself.”

