PVV questions arrival of Eeneind distribution centres

The potential location of large distribution centres at Nuenense Eeneind-West continues to stir controversy. Previously, healthcare providers in Geldrop-Mierlo raised alarm, and now the PVV is also making its voice heard in the provincial government of Noord Brabant. Last week, general practitioners from Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo wrote a protest letter vehemently criticising the arrival of distribution centres at Eeneind-West.

Due to the significant increase in freight traffic that would occur if distribution centres were to be built at Eeneind-West, the general practitioners noted that ambulances might not be able to reach their destinations in time. The Anna Hospital and GGD Brabant Zuid-Oost also share these concerns.

Province

The PVV wants to know whether the Provincial Government acknowledges the potentially serious consequences for ambulances in and around Geldrop.

According to the authors of the protest letter, large-scale disasters in the province could also jeopardise emergency care with the arrival of distribution centres. The PVV states that the commissioner of the king plays a central role in overseeing regional disaster response in crisis management. For this reason, the faction wants to know if the protest letter is being taken seriously.

Finally, the faction wants to know whether discussions have already been held with the relevant municipalities to explore the possibility of locating the distribution centre. elsewhere.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh