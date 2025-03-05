Pupils De Zevensprong back to their school after refurbishment

The renovated building of child centre De Zevensprong in Best will be put into use on Monday, after a major refurbishment. Due to the renovation, the elementary school, after-school care, child care and pre-school work will soon be housed at the same location.

“On a beautiful, green spot now stands a new centre: De Zevensprong (seven-way). Where greenery and play come together naturally”, the Municipality of Best reports. To connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, there is a balcony across the width of the building and an “outdoor classroom” for outdoor classes. Almost a year after the renovation began, teachers and children are using the building.

Building

Not all the work has been completed yet. In June is the official opening of the centre. According to the community, the building stands out. Different constructions have been used. The technical installation and rainwater collection were deliberately left visible so that students can learn how the systems work.

During the renovation, students were in temporary classrooms. These classrooms will soon be demolished.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob