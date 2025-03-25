PSV Women defeat Ajax and get to the top

PSV Women have made significant progress in the battle for the national title. At home, they won 3-1 against title rivals Ajax, thereby seizing the top position.

After just under half an hour of play, the score became 1-0. A free kick was curled into the corner by Renate Jansen, out of the reach of goalkeeper Van Eijk. Shortly after the break, the visitors equalised. A shot from Ajax player Danique Tolhoek proved too powerful for goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

The home fans did not have to mourn for long, as minutes later the score was 2-1. Ajax had earlier missed two great chances to take the lead. On the other side, a corner from Jansen was headed in by Veerle Buurman. With a quarter of an hour remaining, Jansen sealed the final score at 3-1 with a placed shot.

With this victory, PSV Women have taken first place from Ajax. FC Twente can level up, but they must win against sc Heerenveen.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh