PSV sponsor brings Alex ‘The Tank’ back to Eindhoven

PSV sponsor Energiedirect will bring iconic PSV defender Alex Rodrigo Dias da Costa, also known as ‘The Tank’, back to the club on 30 March to be given a place in the PSV Walk of Fame.

The tile will be unveiled prior to the important competition match against Ajax, for which Alex will return to Eindhoven for the first time in eighteen years.

Alex played for the club from Eindhoven for three years. The robust man-marker defended the club colours from 2004 to 2007, won the national title three times during that time and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2005.

Commercial Director Frans Janssen underlines the impact Alex has had on the club. “His strength, tenacity and commitment to PSV make him an icon that belongs on the Walk of Fame. The unveiling of his tile prior to the top match against Ajax is a wonderful moment to reflect on his achievements.”

Walk of Fame

The PSV Walk of Fame is an initiative of PSV sponsor Energiedirect. Previously, players such as Romário, Berry van Aerle, Hans van Breukelen, Phillip Cocu, Luc Nilis and Willy van der Kuijlen were honoured with a tile.

Energiedirect says it is proud that Alex is returning for the unveiling of his place in the Walk of Fame. “Alex is a player who is still loved by the PSV fans. An icon like him should of course not be missing from the Walk of Fame. We are happy that we have succeeded in giving him his well-deserved tribute”, says Nick Poldermans on behalf of Energiedirect.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez