Problems with facade of new residential tower near canal

The natural stone slabs on the facade of the new residential tower Flow at the Eindhovens kanaal are sinking or have been installed incorrectly. Because this can lead to dangerous situations, the road around the building has been closed off.

They may have sunk or been installed incorrectly. This means that at least some of the facade panels will have to be redone. But the consequences may be much greater: the entire facade may have to be dismantled and rebuilt.

The error came to light when the scaffolding was removed. The contractor then noticed deviations in the joints between the various plates. This was found in several places. Two research agencies were called in to investigate what the cause was. The results are expected in about two weeks.

Delay

The work on the outside is now at a standstill; on the inside, the work can continue safely. Whether this will delay the delivery of the building is not yet clear. The future tenants have been informed.