Prince’s cap stolen and it’s no jest

A group of youths stole the cap of Prince Union from Dwèrsklippelgat, Nuenen, on Saturday night. “Four boys pulled the hat from the prince’s head when he was on his way to their hotel with his entourage,” says a spokesperson for the prince.

“We immediately went after them, but they were too fast for us,” says the prince’s envoy. “We are now quite desperate because in a few hours the procession will start and a prince without a cap on the prince’s float is really not acceptable.”

Temptation

To entice the boys to return the cap, a reward of 222 euros has been offered. It can be handed in at Hotel Auberge Vincent. The golden tip is also worth 222 euros.

The carnival club does not want to think about alternatives for the unique jester’s cap made especially for this Prince carnival. “We think it is too early for that. We hope we get it back, if not, we’ll have to think of something creative.”

Unique cap

In Dwèrsklippelgat, every Prince gets his own cap in his own colour. This particular one cost at least 600 euros.

Update by editor: the cap has has meanwhile been found. No money changed hands

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas