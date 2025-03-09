Photo exhibition on street doctors in city hall

In the Eindhoven city hall visitors can see the photo exhibition ‘Street Care, a special job’, which opened on Thursday. This exhibition of the Dutch Street Doctors Group uses image and sound to show the stories and highlight the importance of the Eindhoven street doctors who provide care for the homeless.

Eindhovense street doctor Peter Meulesteen had the honour of opening the exhibition. Street doctors provide general practioner care for people who are homeless, addicted, or gor whatever reason unable or unwilling to make use of the regular GP care in The Netherlands. Eindhoven has had street doctors since 2006.

First location

Meulesteen sees an increase in the number of homeless patients, a similar development as in the four largest Dutch cities. He is glad that this exhibition premiers in Eindhoven and hopes that visitors will agree that everyone has a right to care, regardless of insurance.

Photographer

Peter van Beek is the photographer. Hevhas been following various cultural groups for years, such as Roma and Dinti, refugees and homeless people.

For ‘Street Care, a special job’, Van Beek accompanied ten street care workers in the country. The photos in the exhibition show what it means to be a street doctor, what situations they encounter, whom they see. By means of trn portraits, photo reportage and mini podcasts, the visitor gains an impression of street care in The Netherlands.