Over 18 million for new Skandia school and community building in Geldrop

In the Geldrop district of Skandia, there is a plan for a new building, which will house two primary schools, childcare and a neighbourhood association. In total, the municipal government wants to spend more than 18 million euros on this.

The mayor and alderpersons write this to the municipal council. The tender can start before the summer. Construction will start early next year.

There are two primary schools in the Skandia district: Dommeldal and Beneden Beekloop. More than three years ago, the green light was given to house the two schools in one building. The municipality believes that a new multifunctional building could also accommodate childcare centre Potje Knor and the Hulst-Skandia neighbourhood association. This would also give the building an accessible neighbourhood function for local residents.

Grow

Due to the growth spurt of the Eindhoven region, the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo assumes a minimum of 495 pupils. The possibility of eventually adding two more classrooms is also considered, in order to accommodate even more pupils in the future. In addition, the neighbourhood association will receive extra square metres at the new location.

Relocation

Temporary classrooms will soon be built for Beneden Beekloop. This will mean that the pupils of the primary school will have to move twice. The pupils of Dommeldal will remain in their current school building until they move to the new building.

In order not to burden the neighbourhood during the work, a temporary road for freight traffic will be constructed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas