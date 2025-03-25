Official handover of Brainport industries Campus to the municipality

On Monday, 24th March, the municipality of Eindhoven officially became the New owner of the Brainport Industries Campus. The historic deal resounded with a symbolic key handover by a robot arm.

The Campus is a vital hotspot and link for the innovation ecosystem in Brainport.

Eindhoven and plays a crucial role in the future of Eindhoven, the entire

Brainport region and the Netherlands. A robot from Yaskawa handed over the keys to the city’s Alderman.

During a football match, Eindhoven Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers told Raphael Noé (CEO Capreon), “If you’re ever thinking of selling BIC, please let me know.” This paved the way for the acquisition that followed. With the support of about forty council members, the deal emphasises that it’s a win-win for all. Alderman Maes van Lanschot supported the necessary financial actions to enable the purchase. They were present at the BIC yesterday to mark the deal’s importance. With the acquisition, the municipality of Eindhoven became the owner of the existing BIC campus of about 105,000 m², the surrounding public space, and the parking garage.

Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers (Brainport and Economy): “The purchase of the

Brainport Industries Campus is a historic milestone for our city and

a unique action in the country. We need to be more self-aware of our vital

economic infrastructure. With the purchase, we show decisiveness and take a

step forward as a local government to preserve and further strengthen the

prosperity and well-being of our children and grandchildren.”

Ensuring continuity

With the purchase, the contracts of the more than 40 existing tenants and

cooperating parties in BIC 1 are also taken over. Capreon will remain involved for the next three and possibly 5 years and carry out asset management for BIC 1 to ensure continuity for the tenants and better knowledge transfer.

Brainport Industries Campus

The Brainport Industries Campus is one of the high-tech and innovation

campuses in Brainport Eindhoven. An incubator for the high-tech manufacturing

industry, where the jobs of tomorrow are created. The existing campus

building BIC 1 is almost entirely occupied, with about 2,000 jobs and over 500

students. The next step is the realisation of BIC 2, which at 225,000 m2 is

more than twice the size of BIC 1. And on the northern part of the Brainport

Industries Campus, the possible expansion of ASML is planned with thousands

of jobs. With its total development, the Brainport Industries Campus is crucial to

the (future) earning capacity of the city and the Brainport region.

For Eindhoven News : Beena Arunraj

Official handover of Brainport Industries Campus to the municipality