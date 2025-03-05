Nuenen seeks new name for De Hongerman sports hall

De Hongerman in Nuenen is currently undergoing a refurbishment. Because of the renovation, the municipality is looking for a new name for the sports centre. Residents of Nuenen, Gerwen and Nederwetten can now submit their idea for a new name.

This is a contest, in which residents can come up with a name for the sports hall and send it in. The new name will be determined in two steps. Throughout March, residents can send in names. From all the proposed names, a six-member jury will choose two suitable names for the sports hall in April. And as a third name, they will include the option for “De Hongerman“. From those three names, residents get to choose their favourite in May. And the name with the most votes will eventually become the new name for the sports hall.

There are some requirements attached to the final name. The name must be between eight and ten letters, appropriate for Nuenen, not evoke negative associations, and be clear and recognisable for a wide audience.

Renovation

Last summer the City Council decided that De Hongerman sports hall would be renovated and expanded with a gymnasium. This will involve a cost of €13,500,000. It will be an energy-efficient and future-proof sports hall made by BanBouw B.V. The building is expected to be ready in the fall of 2026.

The deadline for the name contest is 31 March.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob