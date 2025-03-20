North side of Eindhoven Central Station gets new temporary bicycle shed

The area around Eindhoven Central Station will be overhauled in the coming years. In order to keep the station easily accessible for cyclists, work will be done on a new temporary bicycle shed in the coming months. There are currently 1,300 parking spaces on the north side of the station, the new shed will soon offer space for 3,300 bicycles.

In order to carry out the work properly, the area between the Vestdijktunnel and the bus station will be cordoned off section by section. Bicycles may only be parked in certain places. This will be indicated with signs. If bicycles are parked in a different place, they will be removed. However, parking spaces will remain available during the construction of the parking facility.

Bicycles that are removed will be taken to a bicycle depot. The temporary bicycle shed on the north side should be ready in September. South side of the station On the south side of the station, an underground bicycle shed with space for 5,400 bicycles will be built. Construction of this rack has yet to begin. According to ProRail, the job should be finished in 2028.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez