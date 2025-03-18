New look for carpark in Geldrop centre

The car park on De Meent in the centre of Geldrop will be enlarged. This is necessary due to the addition of new housing, as stated by the mayor and council members.

If the local authority has its way, there will soon be space for 150 parking spaces. The council will be investigating in the coming period how the new parking facilities should be designed. This could partially be underground, but a garage with an above-ground level is also an option. A fully underground garage appears to be financially unfeasible, according to the mayor and council members.

Locations

Over the next ten years, multiple housing projects will be built in the centre of Geldrop. Since it is not feasible to provide sufficient parking spaces for every construction project, the council is looking at locations where space is available. De Meent is one of those locations. Eventually, paid parking will be introduced here.

According to the council, a total of 170 parking spaces are needed on De Meent. These will be designated for residents and visitors to the centre. Given that there is also dual usage (during the day it is used by visitors and in the evening by residents), 150 parking spaces should be sufficient.

Costs

The local authority has set aside between 2.8 and 3.5 million euros for the expansion. In the plans for the parking garage and the layout of the surrounding area, the council also aims to involve residents. It is not clear when the new parking facility should be ready.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh