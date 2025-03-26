New destination for historic railway house

For years, very little happened in Spoorhuisje (railway house) on Hoogstraat. But now that Rararadio has established a podcast space and studio there, it promises to become lively again in the historic building. The Eindhoven radio station is now also looking for connections with local residents.

The building was built in 1867, right next to the former railway line between Eindhoven and Belgium and served as a home for the railway guard. From the 1970s, Buurtcomité (neighourhood committee) Gestel used the house for all kinds of functions for the neighbourhood.

New purpose

After that, little more happened with the historic building. Until now, Rararadio was looking for a new home and the municipality offered the independent radio station the space to continue here, on the condition that the station would also give something back to the neighbourhood.

In the meantime, the facilities for making radio and podcasts have been installed in Spoorhuisje and the first contacts between Rararadio and residents have been made. “This really belongs to the neighbourhood”, a resident, who comes to take a look at Rararadio open day at the new location on Hoogstraat, says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob