Musky organises benefit concert for cancer fight

A benefit concert to raise as much money as possible for KWF cancer charity. This is an initiative of Eindhoven-based Henny Muskens, or country singer ‘Musky’. The concert is on Sunday in Evoluon. “I’m organising it for my daughter and those many other families who have to deal with it”, Musky said.

Henny Muskens is organising the concert on his own. “At the age of 80, I still have a good life. So I want to dedicate myself to those who have had less”.

‘Tough’

Muskens got the idea through his daughter. She also has the disease herself. “I do organise it for her as well. And for those many other families who have to deal with it”. He doesn’t want to say much more about his sick daughter. “It’s intense enough as it is”.

Country

Three hundred tickets have now been sold for the country afternoon. This has raised €4,500 for KWF (Koningin Wilhelmina Fonds, Queen Wilhelmina Fund). One hundred tickets are still for sale. Performers at the concert include Audrey Smits, Rosanne de With, Aron Michaels, Southern Star and Musky. The artists come to perform voluntarily. “I don’t need money, compliments or anything else. I just want money to be raised for the people who need it”, Henny Muskens said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob