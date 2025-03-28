mentally disabled worker exploited for years

A man (47) and a woman (73) have been arrested near Eindhoven on suspicion of exploiting a mentally disabled woman (41) who had worked for them for several years. The victim reportedly worked up to 90 hours a week, was required to do hard labour, and was subjected to verbal abuse.

The mistreatment came to light when the victim alerted the police after 13 years of abuse. The police subsequently notified the Dutch Labour Inspectorate. The government body, responsible for identifying labour exploitation, believes the woman was forced to work in poor conditions, including at a market stall, and was allegedly paid little or nothing for her labour.

The Dutch Labour Inspectorate, in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has initiated a criminal investigation. Two properties belonging to the suspects, a plot of land, and a bank account have already been seized. If the man and woman are found guilty, they could face significant prison sentences.

‘Labour exploitation is a form of human trafficking. Human trafficking is a crime against personal freedom and a violation of fundamental human rights. The maximum prison sentence for human trafficking is 12 years, and if the offence is committed by two or more individuals working in concert, the sentence can rise to 15 years,’ stated the Labour Inspectorate.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta