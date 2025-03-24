Medal shower for Summa Eindhoven

A medal shower for Summa College in Eindhoven: eleven students from the mbo school won prizes at the NK Beroepen in Amsterdam.

Competition

‘Skills Heroes’, as the competition is known, saw MBO students compete for a coveted spot on the podium on Thursday and Friday. Each student had to perform exercises that corresponded to his or her training.

Maud van Dijk won the gold plaque in the Patissier category. While Anouk van Zwam and Hadi Garbi Qassem took the title in the entrance services category. Noud Meesen, who competed in the CAD draftsman category, took home gold for the second year in a row.

Silver

The success story did not end there. Physician’s assistant trainee Lynn Vaassen took the silver medal. So did Anouk Brekers and Max van Nieuwaal in the Pharmacy Assistant and Boulanger categories.

Floortje Verspaandonk did not go home empty-handed either. She came third in the Interior Consultant category. Jony Schepers, Luna Matthijsse and Quinty Heyzer also made the podium. Schepers and Matthijsse took bronze in the Travel, Leisure and Hospitality category. Heyzer proved to be cut out for the hairdressing profession, taking bronze in the category.

Challenge

Chair Annemarie Moons of Summa’s Executive Board looks back on the competition with a good feeling. “It shows how students, teachers and employees advance together by challenging, guiding and inspiring each other. Proud of everyone who made this special journey and of course extra proud of our fantastic winners!”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan