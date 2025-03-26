Best residents not happy with arrival of asylum seekers’ centre

The new asylum seekers’ centre, which is to be built in Best, is causing unrest among local residents. “I’m worried about the women and children. You don’t know what kind of people are coming…”

The asylum seekers’ centre is to be built on a meadow on the corner of Hooiweg and Schansweg. If the COA (Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers, central agency for the reception of asylum seekers) approves the location, around 192 people will be housed there. Some local villagers are not happy with the arrival of the reception centre, because they expect the residents to bother passers-by or cause other nuisance. “I have three young girls who cycle to training in the evening. I am concerned about that”, a father from the neighbourhood says.

A woman who lives near the planned location is equally unenthusiastic. “I am in favour of taking in people who are in need, but I find it bizarre that so many people have to be housed in such a small area. I suddenly have 200 neighbours, while I normally have 100”. The asylum seekers’ centre borders several houses. “People can look straight into the gardens”.

Pleasant living

According to Alderman Veronique Zeeman, the location was chosen after careful and intensive research. “We had several locations in mind, but we believe this is the most suitable. At a reasonable walking and cycling distance from amenities – such as shops – and with enough space to allow the 192 asylum seekers to live in a pleasant way”.

Zeeman emphasises that Best sees it as a ‘moral duty’ to accommodate and house asylum seekers. “Initially for the people themselves. But also with regard to our neighbouring municipalities. Even if Spreidingswet (distribution act) is scrapped and the ‘duty’ lapses, we cannot afford to let down our colleagues in Budel and Ter Apel, for example”.

Protests

Earlier this year, residents of Best protested the arrival of the asylum seekers’ centre. Dozens of people stood at the Town Hall to express their dissatisfaction with noise, sirens and banners. The demonstrators were concerned about the quality of life and objected to the lack of openness about the issue. The municipal government of Best had chosen to keep the location of the asylum seekers’ centre secret for a while. The Mayor and Aldermen stated that they wanted to ‘prevent uncertainty and misunderstandings’ befor things were clear.

There will be a meeting for residents on Thursday to inform them about the further course of events.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob