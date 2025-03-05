Lampegat Carnivalists go dressed up in company

Groups of friends in the same outfit. It is not to be missed during the Carnival party in Eindhoven. Monks, villains or baseball players. Clubs of revellers walk everywhere wearing the same outfits. “We stand out like that”, the man says.

From painters to ladybugs, together they celebrate Carnival. “We can keep track of each other well that way”, one woman, dressed as a ladybug, says. They not only stand out for themselves, but also for other people. For example, the ladies in the “shiny” pink suits tell us that many people want their picture taken with them.

Team spirit

The dressed-up groups don’t just do it to stand out. “It’s also good for team spirit”, one Carnival celebrant, part of a group of monks, said. After all, dressing up together not only gives fun during the party, but also during the weeks before Carnival, when picking out the outfits.

Studio040 took a look downtown. See the report below:

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob