Jan Aarts receives royal honour

Volunteer Jan Aarts from Nuenen has been royally recognised. He has received an honour for his decades-long commitment to people with intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, and/or behavioural problems.

He carries out this work at the Bronlaak work and living community in Oploo, where individuals with various disabilities reside. Over more than thirty years, Jan Aarts has also served as treasurer of the Friends of Bronlaak Foundation.

He is also active as a volunteer in Nuenen. He supports Senergiek, a seniors’ association that aims to combat loneliness among the elderly. Additionally, Jan Aarts is involved with another seniors’ association called PVGE Nuenen.

Jan Aarts has been appointed a Member of the Order of Oranje-Nassau for his volunteer work. Mayor Madeleine van Toorenburg presented him with the honour.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh