It must be spring: Feel Good Market returns

Spring is just around the corner. Reason for Feel Good Market on Strijp-S to restart, after a winter break. Starting next Sunday, workshops, food stalls and stalls with all kinds of products can be found on Ketelhuisplein every month again.

The Feel Good Market can be visited every afternoon on the third Sunday of the month until October. The products for sale at the market are often sustainably made and produced according to the principle of fair trade.

”The market gives designers the opportunity to show their uncommon creations to the public. In addition, the market is an accessible and fun way for visitors to get to know other products and the makers themselves”, the organisation of Feel Good Market says.

For more information : Agenda – FeelGood Market

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob