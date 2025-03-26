Intervention needed for historic building Geldrop

Local party DGG, the largest municipal council fraction in Geldrop-Mierlo, has reacted indignantly to the dilapidated state of historic building ‘t Vossenhol in the centre of Geldrop. The fraction wants to know what the municipality is going to do.

Last week, Studio040 published a story about the severely dilapidated building, something that came as a shock to the fraction. “It is an eyesore for more and more residents of our municipality, but certainly also for the many visitors. How did it get to this point and what can still be saved”, the fraction asks the village council in written questions.

DGG also wants to know what the municipality has done and can do to prevent further decay of the building, and the fraction also wants to know whether other monumental buildings in the municipality are facing a similar fate.

“We as a municipality recently named a number of buildings whose appearance we consider important to preserve. This does not require a passive policy, but rather an active attitude to safeguard that appearance”, the fraction clarifies.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob