Heavy rainfall in the region

Heading outside with an umbrella or a hood on has become a common necessity over the past two years. According to Waterschap de Dommel, these have been exceptionally wet years, and the regional agricultural sector is expected to face significant challenges again this year.

The figures released by the water board this week speak for themselves. Every month last year saw above-average rainfall, with totals approaching those of rainforest, according to Waterschap de Dommel. These wet periods have not been followed by dry spells, which could have a serious impact on agriculture this year, the organisation warns.

Wet Conditions Persist

De Dommel reports that a wet period began in 2023 and has continued into 2024. The longest dry spell this year lasted just 12 consecutive days in November, which was too brief to allow for significant rainwater collection. As a result, groundwater levels remain ‘high’ to ‘very high’ for this time of year.

It is exceptional to have such a long period of rainfall in the region. It is particularly unusual in summer. A graph from the water board shows that 2024 was a wet year. The blue line continues to rise. Usually, a period of rain is interrupted by a period of drought, but not last year.

Fear among farmers

The high water levels are causing concern among farmers, Jacco Sanderse, working for the Southern Agriculture and Horticulture Organisation (ZLTO), reveals. ‘The groundwater level is now just really too high to go on the land. This means farmers can start their land much later.’

Because groundwater drains away only slowly, the soil remains wet. The only solution to the wetness is a longer period of drought, argues Bas Peeters, administrator at water board De Dommel. ‘The chances of drought in April seem very small. The risk that some agricultural plots will still be poorly passable by then due to high groundwater levels is higher at the moment.’ He therefore expects that agriculture will still experience some inconvenience from wet soils this year.

Bankrupt

Farmers need to minimise precipitation in the coming weeks. Indeed, according to Sanderse, farmers are afraid they will lose a chunk of yield below, as every rainfall is currently one too many. An Eindhoven farmer told Sanderse if two more wet seasons were to follow his farm could not continue. Falling even more precipitation could lead to bankruptcy for several farmers in the region.

