Hans Soons new boss of Weeffabriek in Geldrop

Starting next month, Hans Soons is the new chairman of the board of De Weeffabriek, Geldrop’s weaving factory museum and cultural meeting centre.

Soons lives in Geldrop and worked for thirty years as a clinical chemist at Anna Care Group and Kempenhaeghe in Heeze. He also taught at Fontys Hogescholen and was a supervisor at Strabrecht College in Geldrop.

Successor

Soons succeeds Niek Gorris, who will now temporarily assume the role of general manager at De Weeffabriek. That position has become vacant because Hannie Derks will start working at Eindhoven arthouse cinema Natlab in May. Weeffabriek will be looking for a new manager in the near future.

Problems

For years De Weeffabriek was struggling with financial difficulties. The deficit was caused by high rents and high maintenance costs. At the end of 2023, the municipality had to step in to help the village’s cultural meeting centre out of the doldrums. Six tons were allocated for this purpose. Meanwhile, Weeffabriek is out of trouble. Among other things, concerts and lectures are held there, films are shown, and associations organise all kinds of activities here.

Every week more than 3,000 inhabitants visit Weeffabriek, according to the organisation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob