Guitar festival gets big subsidy

The Eindhoven Bridge Guitar Festival is receiving an additional 4.5 tons of subsidy from a Brabant investment fund. This will allow the festival to continue to grow over the next three years, according to the organisation.

The initiative for the festival comes from Muziekgebouw Eindhoven. The organisation announces that Bridge is assured for the coming years with the extra subsidy from the Brabant C fund.

“This award confirms the cultural and artistic value of Bridge, which has grown into the largest guitar festival in the Benelux. Thanks to this support, the festival can continue to grow and innovate,” says Edo Righini, director of Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.

Visitors

In May 2023, the three-day Bridge Festival saw the light. At the last edition, the guitar festival attracted 23,000 visitors, who could attend one of the more than ninety acts. This year, the line-up includes Dweezil Zappa & Metropole Orkest, Europe, Dominic Miller and Biréli Lagrène. The performances will be held at more than ten locations in the city, such as the Effenaar, Muziekgebouw, Altstadt and LAB-1.

Bridge is now funded, among others, by the Brainport Eindhoven Foundation.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas