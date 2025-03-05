Green light for extra budget asylum centre Geldrop-Mierlo

In the coming period, the Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo will look for suitable locations for long-term reception of 300 asylum seekers. It will also look for reception places for Ukrainian refugees. Local politicians have given the green light to reserve an additional 1,7 million euros for this purpose.

This is a municipal reserve pot. This money is in addition to the budget that Geldrop-Mierlo will receive from The Hague and from COA* should an asylum seekers centre be realised. The Mayor and Alderpersons want to use the money to make preparations and hire a project leader. Within a year, the municipality hopes to have realised the reception facilities.

Support

The City Council approved the plans by a large majority. Six groups support the proposal, with only DGG (local party) and SAMEN (together, local party) voting against. Among other things, they argue for smaller shelters outside built-up areas. SAMEN is also critical of additional expenses for the reception, now that Geldrop-Mierlo is in financial dire straits.

There is a search for a larger asylum location or several small reception centres. The intention is that these will be open for at least ten years. A longer-term location is also being sought for Ukrainian refugees.

Agreements

Local politicians have also agreed to a number of agreements, in the search for locations. In reaching those agreements, a survey of residents was conducted. There were also discussions with business owners in the two villages.

Some agreements are that residents are involved in the choice of a location, reception sites are preferably spread over Geldrop-Mierlo and that the impact of an asylum reception centre for a neighbourhood is taken into account.

*Centraal Orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers, central agency for the reception of asylum seekers

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed. ~ Azc, asielzoekerscentrum: asylum seekers centre