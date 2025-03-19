Geldrop-Mierlo wants to promote room rental

After Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo is now also going to encourage residents to rent out a room in their own home. It is one of the ways the municipality wants to combat the housing shortage.

The municipality is partnering with housing corporation Compaen en Hospi Housing, a platform for supply and demand of housing, where residents can be assisted in temporarily renting out a room. The Municipality of Helmond is also involved in the initiative.

Scheme

With the new hospice scheme, residents of Geldrop-Mierlo can rent out a room without a permit. This applies to people who have bought a house as well as to people who rent a house. In this way, landlords can earn earn some extra money tax-free, according to the municipality. Furthermore, it brings extra companionship in the home and can help reduce loneliness, the initiators reason.

Widening

Similar steps were taken in Eindhoven three years ago. In the city, the possibilities for renting out a room were broadened. In addition, an online platform was launched to connect students and landladies. In this way, the municipality wants to do something about the shortage of student housing.

Source: Studio040

