Forum voor Democratie is keen on setting up an extra department at the municipality of Eindhoven to make the civil service work more efficiently.

The faction was inspired by the government of American President Trump, who set up such a department. However, the plan has not received any political support. “I do not see how a new department contributes to greater efficiency.”

FvD faction leader Nicolas Knoester submitted the proposal because he claims entrepreneurs in the city have a lot of trouble with the slow and sometimes cumbersome course of events at the town hall. He also criticised the municipality’s spending 400,000 euros on the construction of the wheelchair ramp for the town hall. The opposition party councillor also believes that complex regulations and lengthy procedures should be eliminated.

Not clear

However, according to other councillors, it was not made sufficiently clear how a new Efficiency department could contribute to this. Coalition party GroenLinks stated that the plan, derived from the American government organisation DOGE, erodes democracy in the United States. Coalition partner D66 stated that there are already instruments to monitor the efficiency of the municipality of Eindhoven.

Alderperson Mieke Verhees acknowledged that there is a major challenge when it comes to efficiency in the municipality of Eindhoven. “But I do not see how a new department will contribute to more efficiency,” said Verhees.

Studio040 reported last month that the municipality hired more than 600 additional civil servants in recent years.

