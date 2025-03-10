From ceramics to e-bikes, Polish entrepreneurs make inroads

Although hard figures are missing, there are clear signs that the number of Polish enterprises in the city is going up. Ilona sells earthenware from her native region in Strijp S and Piotr owns an e-bike business in Woenselse Heide.

The Rycu electric bike shop has been in Woenselse Heide for about a year now. In that time, Polish entrepreneur Piotr and his staff have repaired hundreds of fatbikes. The residents are happy with the business. Not only does his business make the Woenselse Heide shopping centre a little livelier, but without Rycu Tweewielers, the residents of the area would have to move miles away. I love it,’ says a customer who recently bought an electric bike in the shop. Buying a bike online is not an option for me. So I was happy to come here in my own neighbourhood.

Ilona’s shop caters for a very different audience. Her Polish pottery products do well on Instagram. As a result, many of her dishes and plates not only find their way to the people of Eindhoven, but are also shipped abroad. Ilona: “I also have customers in Belgium, France, Spain and sometimes I even send ceramics to the other side of the world”.

Origins

Are more and more entrepreneurs from Poland active in Eindhoven and the surrounding area? The Chamber of Commerce is not allowed to give figures on this. Simply because it is not allowed to publish data on the origin of people registered as entrepreneurs. But according to the interest group Polskie Gniazdo, which has a good insight into the Polish community in the region, the number is undoubtedly growing. The administrator of the website polarentrepreneurs.nl confirms this, although he too cannot provide exact figures.

Pjotr and Ilona are both very happy with their entrepreneurship. According to them, it has a positive effect on the integration process. And their customers’ respect and appreciation for Polish culture is also growing. Although, of course, the hard business remains the most important thing.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan