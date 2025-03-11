Rapper Fresku from Eindhoven won an Edison on Monday evening with his album Leren Leven. It is the first time in his career that the artist has won the prestigious music award. For the rapper, it feels like the crowning glory of his hard work. “I put a lot of time and love into it.”

Before the Edisons in the AFAS Theater in Leusden, Roy Michael Reymound, as Fresku is called, said he is proud of his album, which contains thirty songs. “It already feels like I’ve won,” said Fresku. “I put a lot of time and love into it with my team. Thirty songs, who does that any more?”

The album Leren Leven is very personal and is about being honest about insecurities, fears, and dreams. The professional jury that awarded the coveted Edison statuette was very pleased with the rapper’s message. “This album manages to sketch a world in its own unique way where alienation almost feels familiar”, can be read in the jury report. “The uncertainty that everyone recognises, but no one dares to say out loud. Except for him”.

Long career

The jury emphasized that Fresku has been a leading artist in the hip-hop scene for years. In 2010, for example, he scored a hit with the song ‘Brief Aan Kees’. “He no longer writes letters to Kees, but poems to his children, partner, and his family. And to his own doubts. Doubts that were there from the very beginning, but that he has gradually overcome”, says the jury.

This is the first time that Fresku has won an Edison. On Instagram, his team thanks him for being able to make this album together with him. “Your win feels like a prize for all of us”, the artist Shadee writes to Fresku.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran