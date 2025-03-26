Felix, the support in fearful days for Ukrainian refugees

These are anxious days for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees in our region. The developments surrounding the war in their home country follow each other at a rapid pace. In the shelter in Nuenen, cats offer support in uncertain times.

In the old school on Vrouwkeshof in Nuenen, where one or more Ukrainians live in every classroom, Alina walks out of her room with Felix in her arms. A big gray cat. She walks to a few classrooms further on. There a neighbour appears in the doorway. After a little conversation he ducks away and reappears with an even bigger gray cat: Thomas.

Tensions

Both Thomas and Felix fled Ukraine with their owners when the war had just broken out. Although the animals themselves are also traumatised, they have already proven their worth.

Research also shows that pets are good for people’s mental health. They reduce tension and the feeling of loneliness. “My favorite anti-stress remedy”, neighbour Gennady says. Alina nods in agreement. “I’m glad I have a cat here”, she says. “It’s a calming thing for me. I love animals. I couldn’t leave him in Ukraine, so I took him with me”. In the central meeting room of the old Nuenen primary school, Thomas and Felix sniff each other. Another cat joins them. Another enormous animal, this one from Kharkiv. No one can yet say whether the cats will ever be able to return to Kharkiv, Mariupol or Lviv. For the time being, they are desperately needed in Nuenen.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob