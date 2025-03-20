Eindhoven Zoo getting a special animal species

Eindhoven Zoo will soon have two new residents: two golden takins. The camels in the zoo have to move to make room for two young takins.

The new residents will be housed in a specially designed enclosure. The zoo will be the only one in the Netherlands where these special ungulates can be seen.

The animals’ natural habitat is the Himalayas. Golden takins are known for their sturdy build, climbing skills and striking golden coat. They are part of a European program to preserve endangered species.

400 kilo

An adult male takin weighs around four hundred kilos. And in size they are comparable to an adult female bison. They are mainly browsers, but they also eat grass and bamboo shoots.

“It is an honour and a challenge to welcome these special animals to our zoo,” says Stephan Rijnen, head of animal care. “Takins are a valuable addition to our collection and a fascinating species for visitors and caretakers. Especially because they cannot be seen anywhere else in the Netherlands. We look forward to their arrival.”

New stay

The animals will have plenty of space in their new 2,100-square-metre enclosure. The area will be completely renovated to resemble their natural habitat in the high mountains of the Himalayas. Designer Rick Merx explains: “Takins are true mountain dwellers and excellent climbers. That’s why we’re making their enclosure steep and rocky, with more than four hundred tons of rocks in many different sizes.”

In addition to the takin enclosure, there will also be a new enclosure for the red pandas, who have been living in the zoo for a long time. Although these animals also live in the Himalayas, they will have their own space within the park.