Eindhoven youth on fighting for their country

Tensions are rising in the world. Europe makes its first plans to stand on its own feet militarily. The army is being expanded and Dutch soldiers may at one time be called into action. But can they count on the young people of Eindhoven to fight for their freedom?

Studio040 took to the streets of Eindhoven to find out what young people think. And opinions are divided on whether or not to risk one’s life for one’s country. “Me on the front line? We won’t win the war that way,” says one young woman. But she would be willing to help behind the scenes. From Eindhoven.

“I think today’s young people are a bit wimpy”, says Sam, who works for Defence himself and would undoubtedly fight for freedom. “You live here, you work here. I can’t see why you wouldn’t fight for your country”.

A 12-year-old boy on the street has the answer. He’s too young now, but he doesn’t see a future in the army either. “I don’t want to die. I would just go and escape. To where there is no war”.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan

Edited by Greta