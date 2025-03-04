Eindhoven starts campaign against drug use during carnival

Eindhoven is the first municipality in the province to actively draw attention to countering the normalisation and acceptance of drug use during carnivals. This is part of the regional project ‘Skip that trip’, in collaboration with the Federation of Eindhoven Carnival (FEC).

The campaign aims to encourage revellers to reflect on their own drug use. The central message is: “Saying no to drugs is normal.” This message will be promoted through banners displayed at all celebration venues in Lampegat and via social media.S

Skip that trip

The municipality states that it seems as though drugs are increasingly being regarded as normal, leading to a rise in usage. This also brings associated problems such as crime, (traffic) safety, undermining, and increasing demand for care.

The municipalities in the police region of East Brabant, the GGD Hart for Brabant, GGD Brabant Southeast, and Novadic-Kentron aim to counter this shift in norms. Therefore, they have joined forces in the regional project ‘Skip that trip’, which was launched in 2021.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh