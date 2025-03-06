Redevelopment Hooghuisstraat started

In the Hooghuisstraat in the centre of Eindhoven, a redevelopment started on Wednesday. The work includes replacing the sewerage, installing a new rainwater sewer, creating planting areas and a complete repaving.

This will take place in two different phases. The first phase will start on the side of Rechtestraat in the direction of Keizersgracht. The job is part of the redevelopment of the city centre, which also includes Rechtestraat and Demer. The work in this first phase will last until the end of March.

From the end of April to the beginning of June 2025, the work will continue on the section of Hooghuisstraat from number 16 to Keizersgracht, which is the second phase. This will last from the end of April to the beginning of June.

Traffic

The Hooghuisstraat is temporarily closed to through traffic on the Keizersgracht side. Destination traffic remains possible, but shops are only accessible on foot from Monday to Friday, between 7:00 and 17:00. In the evenings and at weekends, the street is normally accessible again. The street remains accessible to pedestrians, of course.

Wilhelminaplein

Just around the corner, another redevelopment project is planned, namely that of Wilhelminaplein. This renovation is expected to start in the second half of 2025. Important adjustments include additional bicycle racks, underground containers for waste, a water storage system for rainwater, and a public water tap. The paving will also get a new pattern and benches will be added. Where 28 trees are cut down, the municipality will plant 32 back.

House sparrow

There is a small problem on the square: in one of the hedges on the square that has to be removed, a house sparrow has built its nest. In order not to completely deprive the bird of its home, the nest is placed in a movable wooden box.

The precise dates of the phasing and periods of the redevelopment of Wilhelminaplein will be announced later.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez