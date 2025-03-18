Eindhoven in ‘top 5’ bicycle theft cases

The number of bicycle thefts in Eindhoven rose by 17 per cent last year compared to the previous year. More than 2,600 bicycles are said to have been stolen within a year. As a result, Eindhoven ranks fifth among municipalities in the Netherlands with the highest number of bicycle thefts per 1,000 residents.

This is evidenced by an analysis of CBS figures by Fietsverzekering.info, a knowledge base on bicycle insurance.

The bad news for Eindhoven residents looking to insure their bicycles is that, according to Fietsverzekering.info, the premium for a bicycle insurance policy in high-risk areas is as much as ten times higher than if you live in smaller municipalities with a lower risk.

Numbers

Throughout 2024, there were 90,000 reports of bicycle theft across the Netherlands. This amounts to approximately ten stolen bicycles per hour. The actual number of stolen bicycles is likely even higher, as not every theft is reported. In Eindhoven, an average of nearly eleven bicycles per thousand residents were stolen in 2024. The municipality with the highest number of bicycle thefts was Nijmegen, where an average of 12.3 stolen bicycles per thousand residents were reported.

Geldrop-Mierlo

In Geldrop-Mierlo, the police recently issued a tip against bicycle thefts. The number of stolen bicycles in 2024 rose by forty per cent compared to the previous year. There, 5.6 bicycles were stolen per thousand inhabitants. The police therefore advised securing your bicycle at the valve.

“Place your standard lock, the ring lock, in the space between the spokes where your valve is. Thieves wil find it well-nigh impossible to break the lick without damaging the bike. A broken bike with a flat tire is no use to the thief”.

Source: Studio:040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh

Info in last paragraph added by Greta