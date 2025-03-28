Eindhoven gets title ‘Breastfeeding-friendly municipality’

The number of places where mothers can breastfeed peacefully in Eindhoven has more than tripled in the past year. Since Wednesday, the city has therefore been a ‘breastfeeding-friendly municipality’.

An online map on the Voedingscentrum website shows 58 locations in Eindhoven. More than enough for the title, as 45 such locations were enough for that. The places can be viewed by catering category: catering establishments, amusement parks, and municipal institutions.

Sticker

The places can be recognised by a yellow sticker with a baby at the breast. On that sticker is the text ‘feeding is possible here’. For the title, Eindhoven must have at least one breastfeeding-friendly location for every 50 newborn babies. Every year, the Voedingscentrum checks whether Eindhoven still meets the requirements.

Back in 2023, the importance of such places was raised by Gisèle Mambre of GroenLinks. Then Samir Toub, alderman for Diversity, Care, and Youth, took it up. ‘We see the title as a recognition and a nice milestone that ensures an even more inclusive Eindhoven,’ Toub said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.