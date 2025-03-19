DJs and theatre at night at Van Abbe

DJs and a full dance floor. Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven looked like a club for a moment last weekend. Art, music and theatre were brought together overnight during a kind of museum night, for and by young people.

Van Abbe was taken over for a night by collective Bacchanalia, an organisation that organises parties in creative ways, where there is room for exhibitions and experimentation. Jong Cultuur (young culture) was also involved: with events spread throughout the city, young people are more involved in film, visual arts and performing arts, among other things, for six weekends.

Sold out

Throughout the night, visitors could enjoy music, art, a dance workshop and drinks at the museum. The event attracted about 500 visitors, selling out. The party at the museum was a first for several visitors. “I’ve never had a party at a museum before”, one visitor said. “I’m looking forward to dancing here and being surrounded by art”, another responded.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob