Dijsselbloem sings ‘The Troubadour’ at busy carnival mass

The carnival mass in the Catharinakerk was traditionally held on the Sunday of the Lampegat carnival. The mass, broadcast by Studio040, included speeches and musical pieces. This time with a notable performer: Jeroen Dijsselbloem, mayor of Eindhoven.

There was a good atmosphere at the mass. Pastor René Wilmink opened the carnival mass with a joke. We have to wait a little longer, until 11.11,’ Wilmink said around 11am, when the church was already ready for the mass. Brabanders are usually fifteen minutes late and consider it on time, so now we’re actually early”.

After several speeches and musical expressions, accompanied by the Stratum Music Corps St Cecilia, it was the mayor’s turn. Dressed in a blue-orange carnival suit, top hat and face-painted moustache, Dijsselbloem sang Lenny Kuhr’s song ‘De Troubadour’ to the packed Catharina church. He did it quite well, earning loud applause from the audience.

Frivolicus

Lampegat City Prince Frivolicus also spoke. Still somewhat hoarse, the prince called for the frivolity of the carnival to return to life outside of the party. How often in everyday life do we let ourselves be held back by what is ‘proper’, what should be, or what others will think of us. What if we could let go of our fear of someone’s judgement, that we could dare to laugh at ourselves and dance without shame? Then we create space for our own joy, for connection with others, for a life that is not about perfection, but about the experience itself,’ says Frivolicus.

Survive The last word was for Pastor Wilmink. “It is good to come together. A blessing, and a blessing – benediction in English – ‘to say good’, to instil the goodness of the heart in the other. That’s what this mass was all about. These words were followed by a prayer, after which the Mass ended with the singing of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan