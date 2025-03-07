Derks becomes the new director of Natlab

On May 1, Natlab will have a new director. Hannie Derks will succeed interim director Jan van der Putten.

Derks has experience managing cultural institutions. At the moment, she is the director of the Weeffabriek in Geldrop and a member of the supervisory board of pop stage Effenaar. “I look forward to building a place with the Natlab team where you enter curiously and walk out inspired. We are continuing on the path we have taken and giving space to new ideas and collaborations,” the institution says in a press release.