Derks becomes the new director of Natlab

On May 1, Natlab will have a new director. Hannie Derks will succeed interim director Jan van der Putten.
Derks has experience managing cultural institutions. At the moment, she is the director of the Weeffabriek in Geldrop and a member of the supervisory board of pop stage Effenaar. “I look forward to building a place with the Natlab team where you enter curiously and walk out inspired. We are continuing on the path we have taken and giving space to new ideas and collaborations,” the institution says in a press release.
Challenge
Natlab has been having a hard time lately. Financially, the cultural institution was in a bad spot. Last year, they received four tons from the municipality to keep their heads above water. Interim director Jan van der Putten played an important role in this.
The institution turned the tide with a new program and breathed new life into the hospitality industry. In the press release, Ad van Berlo, chairman of the Supervisory Board, says he is grateful for Van der Putten’s commitment. “We are grateful to Jan for his commitment and leadership in a challenging year. Together with the team, he has ensured stability and growth. With Hannie, we bring an inspiring and connecting leader who can further live up to Natlab’s ambitions.”
Hannie Derks will start her new position as director at the Natlab on May 1.
For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj