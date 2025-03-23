Dad steals bike while mom and kids watch

“Incredible and worrying”, say the police when talking about the theft of an e-bike from a play farm in Oirschot. The bike was stolen by a father while his wife and children were keeping watch.

The bicycle was stolen a week ago, but the police are now publishing the news because of the unusual nature of the operation. When the police looked into the matter they found that a young couple were behind the theft.

“Watching the CCTV footage they saw how a young couple and their children arrived by car. After having spent some time at the play farm and ready to leave, the couple decide to to take an expensive electric bike home with them.

Young children

The father sets to work with the mother keeping watch, the children by her side. Moments later the man can be seen riding away on the bike. The woman and her children get in the car and drive off. “We are not easily surprised, but this scene had us flabbergasted”, say the police.

The two thieves did not have much time to enjoy their acquisition, as they have been recognised and will be prosecuted. ‘Veilig Thuis’, an organisation investigating possible cases of child abuse, has also been notified.

Tip

The police have a tip for bike owners. “Use a U-lock as well as a chain to fasten your bike to a fixed object such as a lamp post or a fence. Thieves often use a so-called skeleton key that enables them to steal a bike in mere seconds”. Source: Sudio040 Translated and edited by Greta