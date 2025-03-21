D66 and Volt advocate free library memberships

City council groups D66 and Volt want all Eindhoven residents to be able to join the library for free. According to the groups, this would lower the residents’ barrier to accessing knowledge and culture.

The current income that Eindhoven Library receives from subscription fees is 445,000 euros. The groups think the municipality should absorb the costs. In addition, those costs could still be reduced if paid subscriptions continue to exist for people who can afford them.

The initiators cite Rotterdam as an example. Starting this May, residents can borrow up to six books annually for free from one of the 23 libraries in Rotterdam. Additionally, they don’t have any other liabilities such as late fines etc.

Unlimited

In Eindhoven, D66 and Volt do not want to restrict to six books a year. With a free subscription, Eindhoven residents should be able to borrow unlimited books. The factions emphasise that this would benefit literacy and social cohesion in the city.

The groups, therefore, want the college to examine whether such a free library membership is possible in Eindhoven and whether the 450,000 euros in subscription fees can be compensated from the municipal treasury. Albert Kivits, director of Eindhoven Library, had already indicated in an interview with Studio040 and Eindhoven News that the library should be free for all Eindhoven residents.

