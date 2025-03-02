Cybersecurity: library and MindYourPass join forces

The Eindhoven library and Eindhoven cyber security firm MindYourPass will join forces to improve digital security. The library does not only wish to have better protection for its own online environment, it also intends to assist citizens in responsible cyber security and password management.

The partnership affords the Eindhoven Library access to the expertise and cyber security solutions of MindYourPass. It will ensure the safe management of passwords and the protection of systems against cyber threats. Whats’s more, MindYourPass will also aid the library in organising workshops and talks on cyber security and cyber crime, so that visitors will be better prepared for digital risks.

Safe digital environment

“As an Eindhoven company we are proud to be able to deploy our expertise to protect the Eindhoven Library”, says Merijn de Jonge, CEO of MindYourPass. “The library is an essential institution for the city and we are convinced that our cyber security solution will contribute to a safe digital environment for staff as well as visitors. Together with the library we strive for a strong and vital Eindhovens community.”

Albert Kivits, the managing director of the Eindhoven Library underlines the importance of digital security. “At a time when digital access to information and culture is more and more important, cyber security is crucial. We are very happy with this collaboration”. Source: Studio040 Translated by Greta