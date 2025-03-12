Concert in Muziekgebouw as tribute to MTV Unplugged

An ode to the famous TV show MTV Unplugged will be paid at Muziekgebouw Frits Philips Eindhoven on Friday. During the concert, a tribute band will perform classics by Nirvana, Alanis Morisette, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam and others.

The Unplugged Experience is the band that pays musical tribute to the illustrious program of the American music channel MTV. The songs are played by the band, consisting of 20 musicians, in varying combinations. All in unplugged style, or semi-acoustic. The Unplugged Experience is performing in the theatre for the first time this season.

TV show

MTV Unplugged was a music programme that first appeared on television in 1989. In the programme, the most famous singers and vocalists of the time sang a performance in an acoustic setting, with minimal use of electrically amplified instruments. Many great artists such as Alicia Keys, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Bruce Springsteen participated in the programme.

Eric Clapton’s edition even made it to the nomination of “most successful watched live concert of all time”. It was ex Beatle Sir Paul McCartney who came up with the idea, as he drove home, listening to a cassette tape in his car, that he had been on the first ever MTV Uplugged programme. Afterwards they named it MTV Unplugged.

