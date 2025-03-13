Climate activist protest on TU/e career day

Climate activists protested on Wednesday against TU/e’s cooperation with companies such as Shell and ExxonMobil. They used the opportunity of the Career Day expo to expose an artwork intended to stress that fossil companies are polluting the planet.

The activists belong University Rebellion, a group of students asking the university to take more action to address the climate crisis.

The TU/e should sever its ties with fossil companies such as Shell, says University Rebellion. The past few years has seen various demonstrations of the TU/e protest group to express the same concerns about the cooperation between the university and the fossil industry.

Security

The University Rebellion members were not welcome everywhere on Wednesday. Security staff barred their access to the area where Shell en ExxonMobil had their stands.

“We are denied access to the area, even as individuals. Security staff say we have no right to be there, but they are not telling us why that should be the case”, says Magdalena Skoda, a member of University Rebellion.

Students

Students attending the event saw the protests. “I think they are making fools of themselves by being in a place where they are not welcome, says Jasper Huisjes, a student at the TU/e. However, an other student agrees with their views, but fears that big companies like Shell are not going to take much notice.

Involvement