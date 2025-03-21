City recognises ‘neighborhood father’ Anthony

To his great surprise, ‘neighbourhood father’ Anthony van Lierop received a volunteer award from Alderman Steenbakkers on Wednesday. He has been committed to the residents of Kronenhoef Oost for 25 years.

Anthony is currently the chairman of the residents’ association, for which he also does a lot of volunteer work. Years ago, he started organising activities, such as Easter, Halloween, and carnival. He was a remaining father and youth coach in football, and that was much appreciated. Today, he is a much sought-after point of contact in the neighbourhood. “People in my neighbourhood consider me a neighbourhood father,” says Anthony.

Van Lierop has been suffering for years from the consequences of a fatal industrial accident 18 years ago. Due to the fall, he still has physical complaints and cannot be employed. But with the unpaid jobs, he is at least as happy. “Every spare moment, I help people in my neighbourhood. If you can do something for your fellow human, do it”. This was instilled in him while growing up.

Jan van Grunsven nominated him. “Anthony is there for everyone, not just for the people in the neighbourhood,” says Jan. He does that well. He has earned it, and I say that from the bottom of my heart.” The award consists of a certificate and a coin. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj