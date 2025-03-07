Burglar at De Bijenkorf leaves stolen goods behind

A burglary at De Bijenkorf on 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven last Thursday ended without any loot being taken. The suspect placed items in a bag but abandoned it during his escape, according to police reports.

The department store was left in disarray, with several jewellery display cases smashed. A large hole in a window near the entrance was surrounded by shattered glass on the floor.

Police inquiries revealed that, although the suspect collected items, he did not take any with him. Instead, he left the bag inside the store. Authorities suspect that the suspect panicked when the situation became too risky and decided to flee, leaving the items behind. The search for the culprit is ongoing.

Source: Studio040

