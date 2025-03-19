Brainport companies apprehensive about cyber attacks

TU/e was hit by a cyber-attack early this year. As a result, the university took the network off the air. VDL was also attacked by cybercriminals a few years ago. Companies and public organisations in the region are concerned. “Brainport is also an interesting region for criminals”.

At Cyber Weerbaarheidscentrum Brainport (cyber resilience centre brainport CWB), five years after its founding, more than a hundred companies are affiliated. Those companies mainly help each other, to defend themselves against cyber attacks.

“Sharing knowledge and experience is the most important thing”, Lisette Oosterbosch, of CWB, says. “You have to have the basics in order: think about passwords: every account should have a different password. A good backup is also important. One that is separate from the network. And it is important for companies that have been victims of a cyber avalanche to share their experiences with other companies”.

But not only companies in the region are a target for cybercriminals, Oosterbosch says. “Some criminals just throw out a big scoop net. It can also be data or login information, which are resold. So then it makes money anyway. What you can do against that is have the basics in order: an antivirus program, a firewall, and make sure your employees use two-step verification, even if it takes longer to log in”.

Political tensions

Paul van Nunen, director of Brainport Development, also reveals that rising tensions in international politics are affecting cybersecurity in the region.

“There is definitely a geopolitical component. There are always criminals out to take you hostage to make money. That can happen to governments, companies as well as Brainport Development. National reports also state that there are states interested in technology. The director of the AIVD (Algemene Inlichtingen en Veiligheidsdienst, general intelligence and security service), warns of that every year as well. We have to be aware of that and arm ourselves against it”, Van Nunen says.

“Those state actors are interested in intellectual property”, Oosterbosch adds. “Companies with new technology are very interesting. And states have the means to deploy cyber attacks”.

Closing

“If you become a victim of ransomware – hostage software, then at that point you are no longer the boss of your own company”. And so awareness is a key term, Van Nunen says.

“Make sure you close your laptop. When you talk about digital security, people quickly think it’s about all kinds of technical things. But the biggest danger is not closing your laptop when you walk away from it. That’s the same as you used to leave documents lying around on the train. Within organisations, therefore, we have to pay attention to the human side of things”.

“Also, we have to pursue the highest possible standard for ICT, which is the more technological story. You have to have the right people in place for that, just like you need people as an organisation to deal with fire safety”.

Nightmare

Indeed, becoming a victim of a cyberattack remains a nightmare scenario for businesses in the region. “You may lose data or be unable to access your data. You have to file reports with the Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (personal data authority) and you may face fines. In addition, it can cause serious reputational damage and a successful attack can affect other companies”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob