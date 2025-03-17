Best and Oirschot probe residents on possible merger

For some time now, the idea of ​​a merger between Best and Oirschot has been on the table of both municipal councils. A study is currently underway into the feasibility and desirability of this merger. The opinion of residents of both villages is also being sought.

The municipalities share an online questionnaire for this research and organise meetings for residents to discuss the topic. “We talk about the future of our municipality. Your input is of great importance,” says mayor of Oirschot, Judith Keijzers-Verschelling.

Reason

The municipalities have been facing growing challenges for some time now. Due to the economic growth of the Brainport region, there is pressure on the housing market, accessibility, healthcare and energy supplies. ”The current organisation is too small to manage these tasks properly. Joining forces with the municipality of Best offers opportunities. Together we can form a stronger organisation that is able to support and help you as a resident”, says alderperson Joep van de Ven of the municipality of Oirschot.

Research

The research is being conducted in both municipalities by an independent consultancy firm. ”Research is being conducted into the financial situation of both municipalities, the strengths and weaknesses of the civil service organisations and the consequences for the partnerships. These and other subjects are currently being investigated”, says alderperson Paul van den Biggelaar.

Decision

The municipalities want to decide before this summer whether they want to continue the merger process. Early in 2026, the decision will be made whether the merger will go ahead. A real implemented merger will not be possible until 2028.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas