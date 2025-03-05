Arsenal rained on PSVs carnival parade

This did not faze PSV, however. But for the Eindhoven team it was unfortunate that Arsenal left back Lewis-Skelly was not sent off the field with a second yellow card after his hard charge on Ledezma. The defender already had one yellow card after having obstructed De Jong.

The youth was allowed to remain, however, and shortly after Arsenal upped the score to 0-3. Through a penalty taken by Noa Lang that went in PSV seemed to be back in the game, especially after De Jong almost headed the ball in.

Second half

Eindhoven fans who had been hoping for a typical PSV turnaround were soon disappointed. Just three minutes into the second half Arsenal had already scored twice, raising overall score to 1-5. Nothing stood in the way for a further London victory of 1-6 and 1-7.

Quicksand

This humiliation seems to sink PSV even deeper into the quicksand the Eindhoven team have found themselves in since the winter stop. They had to leave the cup tournament and are probably already too far behind in the national championship.