Arsenal rained on PSVs carnival parade

For PSV the carnival spirit was not just dampened but drenched on Tuesday evening. After an acceptable start against Arsenal they lost with seven goals against.
Peter Bosz’s team went off to a fairly good start but Saibari’s attempt ended on the post and Flamingo’s rebound failed to go in. Shortly after Arsenal scored their first goal and not long after the score went up to 0-2.
This did not faze PSV, however. But for the Eindhoven team it was unfortunate that Arsenal left back Lewis-Skelly was not sent off the field with a second yellow card after his hard charge on Ledezma. The defender already had one yellow card after having obstructed De Jong.
The youth was allowed to remain, however, and shortly after Arsenal upped the score to 0-3. Through a penalty taken by Noa Lang that went in PSV seemed to be back in the game, especially after De Jong almost headed the ball in.
Second half
Eindhoven fans who had been hoping for a typical PSV turnaround were soon disappointed. Just three minutes into the second half Arsenal had already scored twice, raising overall score to 1-5. Nothing stood in the way for a further London victory of 1-6 and 1-7.
Quicksand
This humiliation seems to sink PSV even deeper into the quicksand the Eindhoven team have found themselves in since the winter stop. They had to leave the cup tournament and are probably already too far behind in the national championship.
With this defeat -unless a miracle happens in London next week- the Champions League adventure also came to an end.
Source: Studio 040
Translated by Greta